Car sales figures for last month are coming out today, but automakers are focusing on the future, especially since President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars. GM says if tariffs land, its cars will cost up to $6,000 more, and the company would have to lay off workers. What other impact could we see?

