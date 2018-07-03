If you’re wondering why airfares are relatively low at the moment, the answer is that there are a lot of inexpensive seats being offered by what’s called “ultra-low cost carriers.” Those fares from airlines like Frontier and Spirit are keeping the market competitive for bigger airlines, and passengers are benefiting. But with rising oil (and, airplane fuel) costs, the airlines may decide to raise prices, especially after the summer vacation season ends, analysts said. So what might all this mean for airline profits?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO