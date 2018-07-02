Congress is out this week for its Fourth of July break. But rather than go back home to their districts, a handful of senators are in Russia. They are getting their own sense of what’s happening there ahead of President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a couple of week.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Kimberly Adams at @KA_Marketplace.