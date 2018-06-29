Instagram Lite popped up on the Google Play Store this week. It’s a slimmed down version of Instagram for people in developing countries. It works where networks are smaller, spottier and Android phones are more popular. Instagram Lite is a follower here, Facebook Lite arrived in 2015 and it now has over 200 million users.
