Voters in Mexico go the polls on Sunday for nationwide elections to pick a new president, members of Congress, and regional and local leaders. The front-runner for president by a long shot is Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known by his initials AMLO. He promises to take the country in a very different direction from the more conservative government of current president Enrique Peña Nieto.

