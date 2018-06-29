Voters in Mexico go the polls on Sunday for nationwide elections to pick a new president, members of Congress, and regional and local leaders. The front-runner for president by a long shot is Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known by his initials AMLO. He promises to take the country in a very different direction from the more conservative government of current president Enrique Peña Nieto.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Mitchell Hartman at @entrepreneurguy.