Conagra already owned frozen food aisle staples Healthy Choice and Marie Callender's. Now with the acquisition of Pinnacle Foods for $8.2 billion, it'll own other frozen food staples like Hungry Man dinners and Birds Eye vegetables. Together, all those foods will create a conglomerate worth an estimated $11 billion in annual sales. But as customers taste buds have changed, so too has the frozen food industry.
