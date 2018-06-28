In Wisconsin today, President Donald Trump did a thing politicians like to do sometimes. Shovel in hand, he touted a big investment in the U.S. and the jobs it’s supposed to create. The shovel was gold-toned, and the investment: a $10 billion LCD display plant for the electronics manufacturer Foxconn. Thing is, foreign direct investment in the U.S. has actually been declining.
