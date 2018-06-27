In light of the recent Supreme Court ruling on crisis pregnancy centers, we wanted to re-share this episode. Federal TANF dollars (also known as federal welfare dollars) goes to funding some crisis pregnancy centers, thanks to the way the 1996 Welfare Reform bill was written.
Our episode from season one includes a rare look inside one of the crisis pregnancy centers that gets welfare/TANF funding and it’s well-worth another listen.
If you're curious about how your state spends federal welfare dollars, check out this online tool from Marketplace.
Welcome back to "The Uncertain Hour," the Wealth & Poverty desk's podcast hosted by Senior Correspondent Krissy Clark.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO