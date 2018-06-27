Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/27/business/states-may-need-rewrite-contracts-and-laws-wake-supreme-court-s-janus-ruling/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

How might states be affected by overturning the established precedent allowing public-sector unions to collect fees from nonunion members? In places where the so-called agency fees have been allowed, state officials will have to rewrite the law and revise contracts with public-sector unions. Losing those agency fees will be a big financial hit for some unions. But not for all. Some public-sector unions, anticipating change, have launched campaigns to persuade workers to stick with the union and join up if they’re not yet members. And unions are pushing for state laws to help them hold onto dues-paying members after agency fees are banned.

