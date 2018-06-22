Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/22/world/two-years-after-brexit-vote-many-businesses-remain-anxious/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

This weekend marks two years since Britain held its referendum on exiting the European Union and voters told their leaders they want to leave the bloc. Since then, the British government has been negotiating the conditions of Brexit on issues such as the single market, customs union and movement of labor. The scheduled exit date, March 29, 2019 — is now less than a year away, and there are signs businesses are starting to get serious cold feet about what might come. European plane manufacturer Airbus is warning the British government that it may leave the country, putting thousands of jobs at risk, unless Britain speedily concludes a satisfactory exit deal.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO