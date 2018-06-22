This weekend marks two years since Britain held its referendum on exiting the European Union and voters told their leaders they want to leave the bloc. Since then, the British government has been negotiating the conditions of Brexit on issues such as the single market, customs union and movement of labor. The scheduled exit date, March 29, 2019 — is now less than a year away, and there are signs businesses are starting to get serious cold feet about what might come. European plane manufacturer Airbus is warning the British government that it may leave the country, putting thousands of jobs at risk, unless Britain speedily concludes a satisfactory exit deal.
