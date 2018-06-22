AMC, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, is dipping its toe into the subscription service pond. The company announced this week that it’s kicking off the summer movie season with AMC Stubs A-List. For about $20 a month, people will be able to see three movies a week at the theater. The service is double the cost of competitor MoviePass, with less film offerings. So will one more subscription service change how movie theaters and studios make their money at the box office?
