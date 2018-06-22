Practically before the ink was dry on its merger with Time Warner, AT&T announced a new streaming service called WatchTV. At $15 a month, it’s a lower-cost alternative to AT&T’s other streaming service, DirecTV Now. WatchTV is a pared-down bundle of channels that you typically see on cable TV, including Time Warner’s CNN and Cartoon Network.
