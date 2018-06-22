Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/22/business/att-s-watchtv-sprouts-shortly-after-finalizing-time-warner-deal/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Practically before the ink was dry on its merger with Time Warner, AT&T announced a new streaming service called WatchTV. At $15 a month, it’s a lower-cost alternative to AT&T’s other streaming service, DirecTV Now. WatchTV is a pared-down bundle of channels that you typically see on cable TV, including Time Warner’s CNN and Cartoon Network.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.