Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/21/business/supreme-court-weighed-taxes-goods-bought-line/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In a 5-to-4 decision in the case of South Dakota v. Wayfair, the Supreme Court majority ruled that South Dakota can require online retailers that do not have a physical presence in the state to collect state sales tax on purchases by state residents. The decision overturns an earlier 1992 Supreme Court decision that barred states from doing this — and over time, it’s likely to diminish or eliminate the financial advantage many online-only retailers have maintained over local brick-and-mortar stores, which are typically required to collect state and local sales taxes from customers. So what about the modern online American consumer, with ever more opportunities to shop and click? Will this decision likely impact how we shop?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO