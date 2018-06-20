Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/20/health-care/gawande-named-lead-health-care-company-amazon-jp-morgan-chase-and-berkshire/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Earlier this year, corporate titans Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon announced they would team up to form a new health care company. Their mission: Improve health and save a few bucks for the 1 million people who work for Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase. Today we learned that Atul Gawande will lead this still-to-be-named venture. Gawande is an accomplished surgeon, a Harvard professor, a staff writer at the New Yorker and a best-selling author.

