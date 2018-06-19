Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/19/world/could-mounting-trade-tensions-harm-us-services-china/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump is threatening to impose tariffs on a further $200 billion worth of Chinese products, up from the $50 billion already in the works. That's a big escalation. If he follows through, nearly half of all imported goods from China could be subject to a tariff. But there's another side of trade we haven't been talking about as much lately: The roughly $56 billion worth of services the United States sells annually to China.

