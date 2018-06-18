A federal court’s historic decision to let AT&T and Time Warner merge has unleashed other deal talks among giant companies. Just a day after the decision, Comcast renewed its bid for 21st Century Fox assets — a $65 billion offer. Compare that to Disney’s bid of $52.4 billion. Fox now has two eager suitors – both legacy media companies vying for another legacy media company’s assets – all against the backdrop of Netflix and the age of streaming.
