Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/15/economy/thousands-families-displaced-hurricane-maria-are-living-hotels-fema-program-pays/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Since Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico in September 2017, thousands of people have fled the island to come to the mainland. Many of them — some 1,600 families — have been staying at hotels paid for by the Transitional Shelter Assistance program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But the program will expire at the end of June. In Florida, about 600 families are in the program. Rev. José Rodríguez, acting rector at the Episcopal Church of Jesus of Nazareth in Orlando, spoke with Marketplace Weekend host Lizzie O’Leary about how community groups and churches have been trying to figure out what’s next.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.