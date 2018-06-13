The Senate Agriculture Committee is expected to take up its version of the Farm Bill today. A House version failed after an agreement couldn’t be reached over work requirements for people who get food assistance. What’s the fate for the Senate version — and for the whole law in general?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO