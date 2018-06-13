Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/13/economy/senate-committee-takes-crack-bipartisan-farm-bill-today/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Senate Agriculture Committee is expected to take up its version of the Farm Bill today. A House version failed after an agreement couldn’t be reached over work requirements for people who get food assistance. What’s the fate for the Senate version — and for the whole law in general?

