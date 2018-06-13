Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/13/economy/full-time-minimum-wage-workers-will-have-sacrifice-more-their-earnings-make-rent/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In order to afford a modest one-bedroom rental, an American would, on average, have to make $17.90 an hour. This is according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. There’s just one problem — $17.90 is far above the federal minimum wage. It means there are a lot of people who can’t really afford their rent. The question is, what other essentials are they giving up?

