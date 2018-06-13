Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/13/business/corner-office-marketplace/behind-every-dunkin-donut-stands-ceo/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Nigel Travis has run Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins as CEO of Dunkin' Brands since 2009. And he's as surprised as the rest of us at the resurgence of doughnuts. In this interview, Travis talks about how his background in human resources makes him a better CEO, why it's so difficult to find employees these days, and the No. 1 thing people like to buy with their doughnut (the answer will probably surprise you).

Subscribe to the Corner Office podcast on Apple Podcasts.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO