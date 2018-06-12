By Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood
June 12, 2018
Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai was on something of a victory lap Monday when he talked with Kai on Marketplace about the repeal of net neutrality. The rule change became official this week. Molly has interviewed Pai two times during the long process of rolling back Obama-era regulations that made internet service providers treat all traffic the same. Molly and Kai dive into a few of Pai's talking points and his vision for America's future online. Plus, we hear your thoughts spurred by last week's episode on blockchain. But first, and not to be dramatic, but we need to talk about the dystopian image of Domino's filling potholes.

More links from this episode: Seattle's tax changes and Kai's full interview with Pai.

