- Scott Olson/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/11/business/ihop-has-renamed-itself-ihob-international-house-burgers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

You can't help but be a little underwhelmed.

The International House of Pancakes tweeted last week that it would be rebranding from IHOP to IHOb, with a promise to announce what it stood for a few days later.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOb (@IHOb) June 4, 2018

"Breakfast" was the obvious and popular guess. My secret fantasy was that it would go with "blockchain."

Alas, the company's brand people were of a different mind.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

International House of ... Burgers. Huh. OK.

A few locations are changing their signs, but most will stay the same, IHOP President Darren Rebelez told CNN.

"We are definitely going to be IHOP," he said. "But we want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes."

Sure. Those would be the chain's new Ultimate Steakburgers, including one called the Big Brunch burger that comes with a fried egg and hash browns on it.

So how are actual burger chains reacting to all this? Well, today the Wendy's account tweeted "Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard."

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO