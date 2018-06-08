Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/08/your-money/graduating-economy/just-graduate-college-and-want-eventually-own-home-follow/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

More than 90 percent of millennials eventually want to buy a house, according to the National Association of Home Builders. That can seem really far off for recent graduates, but there are a few steps to take right now that will make it easier in the future. But how do you pay off student loans, build credit, pay rent and save all at the same time? Delia Fernandez, a personal financial planner, sat down with Marketplace Weekend host Lizzie O'Leary to discuss.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.