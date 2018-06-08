Today is the day when so-called net neutrality rules no longer apply to the internet. Last year, the Federal Communications Commission repealed the rules that had prevented internet providers from playing favorites, by, for instance, offering faster service to customers who pay more for it. What comes next?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO