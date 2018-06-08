Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/08/tech/net-neutrality-repeal-unlikely-bring-immediate-web-slowdown/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Today is the day when so-called net neutrality rules no longer apply to the internet. Last year, the Federal Communications Commission repealed the rules that had prevented internet providers from playing favorites, by, for instance, offering faster service to customers who pay more for it. What comes next?

