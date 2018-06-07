Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/07/economy/trade-showdown/what-products-are-making-all-retaliatory-tariff-lists/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We looked through the lists of tariffs Mexico, Canada and the European Union are imposing on the United States in response to the 25 percent steel and 10 percent aluminum tariffs. And we found some commonalities: orange juice, whiskey, motor boats and kitchenware among them. So why these products? We talked with Wendy Cutler, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and a former acting deputy U.S. trade representative, and Renee Bower, economic professor at the University of San Diego, to find out. Zeroing in on the whiskey business, we asked Matt Hofmann, co-founder of Westland Distillery in Seattle, to give us a sense of what it's like for a business producing one of these products that will eventually get hit with tariffs.

Click on the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO