UPS Inc. workers, who belong to the Teamster’s Union, voted by more than 90 percent earlier this week to authorize a strike if there’s no agreement on issues around pay and expanding delivery days. The current five-year contract expires on July 31. Negotiations are ongoing.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Erika Beras at @@Erika_Beras.