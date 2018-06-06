CEOs aren’t feeling as optimistic about the economy as they did earlier this year. A quarterly survey from the Business Roundtable shows CEOs have lowered their expectations for hiring, spending and sales over the next six months. They’re nervous about the direction of Trump’s trade policies.
