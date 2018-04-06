Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/04/06/life/california-wineries-are-keeping-eye-chinas-tariffs/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

China has announced potential retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, including pork, lots of fruit and wine. While a lot of U.S. wine is sold within the states, China is a fast growing market with a lot of potential. An additional 15 percent tariff on U.S. wine could hurt U.S. winemakers and mean steep competition from countries like New Zealand and Chile.

Linsey Gallagher, vice president of international marketing at The Wine Institute, joined Marketplace Weekend to talk about how the tariffs could impact California's wine industry.

