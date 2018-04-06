Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/04/06/economy/new-us-sanctions-target-prominent-russian-figures/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and entities today. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says they've played a key role in the Kremlin's "malicious cyber activities" and attempts to "subvert" Western democracies. The sanctions take aim at seven Russian oligarchs, and 17 senior officials in the Russian government. But, who are they? And, why are they being targeted?

