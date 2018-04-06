Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/04/06/economy/moderate-job-growth-march-aberration-or-sign-future/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The March jobs report shows there were 103,000 jobs added in the month, though many economists expected something closer to an additional 175,000. And that very well may be because March was a tough month weather-wise, slowing down things like construction in parts of the country. But could we also be seeing something else going on? Are we at a point at this late stage in a very long economic recovery, with low unemployment, and fewer people looking for work, or available to do it, where adding 100,000 jobs is about as good as it gets?

