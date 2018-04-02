Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/04/02/tech/whats-next-uber/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The last couple of years have not been good for Uber’s image. There was the #DeleteUber campaign after the first Trump travel ban. There were accusations of sexual harassment and a toxic work culture. There was the belated acknowledgement of a data breach and a payoff to the hackers in question to try to hide it. There was a lawsuit over the technology behind its self-driving cars, and then the fatal accident in Arizona a couple weeks ago. Sheelah Kolhatkar is a staff writer for the New Yorker and regular on Marketplace’s Friday Weekly Wrap. She talked with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about her recent piece on Uber and its new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Kolhatkar says he faces tough decisions about Uber’s autonomous car program and workplace culture as he prepares to take the company public.

“Just because you remove a founder from a company does not mean the culture is going to change. It is woven into every aspect of that company.”

