Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/28/business/drugstore-business-location-location-location-all-about-convenience/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Walgreens may shutter hundreds of Rite Aid stores this spring. The drugstore giant bought more than 1,900 stores from its rival last fall. And Walgreen says it still plans to close about a third of them. So what benefits will the company get from that plan?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.