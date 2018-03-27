Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/27/economy/here-s-how-us-would-decide-which-chinese-products-hit-tariffs/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

This week or next the Trump administration is expected to announce a list of Chinese exports it could slap with tariffs to punish China for what it sees as unfair trade practices. Trade talks between the U.S. and China are ongoing, and markets are certainly hoping that two biggest economies in the world might keep their trade issues at the skirmish level, rather than all-out war. But should it come to tariffs, how is the White House deciding what products to target?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.