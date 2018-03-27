Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/27/economy/census-adds-citizenship-question-first-time-1950/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Every 10 years, the government takes an accounting of us. Ideally, every one of us. And that population count — the U.S. Census — determines a lot of things, like how many seats your state has in the House of Representatives, and how much federal money is doled out to local communities for important services like foster care and Medicaid. Last night, the Department of Commerce said it would add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census. Several states are filing suit, concerned that fewer immigrants will participate.

