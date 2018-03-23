Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/23/education/now-schools-want-school-shooting-insurance-seriously/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Following highly publicized school shootings, schools across the country are sorting out ways to prepare themselves in case tragedy strikes in their own hallways and classrooms. That includes buying insurance for a school shooting. While there's no exact count of the number of schools buying this coverage, insurers say in the past year more schools have been seeking "active shooter" and "active assailant" policies. Suzanne Barlyn, U.S. insurance correspondent for Reuters, wrote an article looking at this new market. She joins Marketplace Weekend's Kimberly Adams to discuss.

