Trade warriors are on the lookout for China to retaliate against the administration’s barrage of tariffs. A likely first target is agriculture — the U.S. exports massive amounts of sorghum and soybeans to China. In fact, China imports so much U.S. soy that some have said it can’t afford to restrict it with its own tariffs.

