A U.S. Senate subcommittee on commerce is scheduled to hold a hearing Tuesday on the status of the long-running Takata airbag recall. The government’s traffic safety agency says it’s the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history. Where does the recall stand?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.