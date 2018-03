Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/20/business/facebook-we-no-longer-trust/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Facebook insists that the unauthorized sharing of 50 million users' data with a company called Cambridge Analytica was not a hack, not a data breach. But whatever you call it, or don't, this latest assault on users' privacy could lead to greater regulation and deal a costly blow to Facebook's business model.

