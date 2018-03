Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/16/world/iran-deal-may-be-imperiled/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump’s choice to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state could spell trouble for the nuclear deal with Iran. Trump’s nominee, Mike Pompeo, shares the president’s disdain for the agreement. The international commission implementing the Iran deal will try to hammer out a compromise at a meeting in Vienna today.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.