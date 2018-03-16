Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/16/world/after-hurricane-maria-some-good-news-puerto-rico/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Six months ago, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico. According to the official death toll, 64 people lost their lives, but other counts put the total closer to 1,000. The storm also knocked out power and destroyed homes. Thousands of people left the island but others stayed. Michelle Rodriguez is one of them. She's the executive director of Niños De Nueva Esperanza in the neighborhood of Sabana Seca, 15 miles outside San Juan. Marketplace Weekend's Lizzie O'Leary met with Rodriguez during a reporting trip to the island in November. This week, Rodriguez joins the show with an update on life in Puerto Rico.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.