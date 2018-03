Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/15/business/walmart-steps-its-online-grocery-delivery-service/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Walmart said Wednesday it would expand its six-city pilot program to 100 markets by the end of the year. The move will put Walmart in direct competition with Amazon to grab a bigger share of the rapidly growing online grocery delivery market.