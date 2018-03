Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/13/economy/making-invisible-workers-seen-metoo-and-timesup/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There are up to 2 million people going to work in homes across America. Many of these domestic workers have little-to-no legal protections, and many of them experience sexual harassment or assault. Marketplace's Molly Wood and Kai Ryssdal speak with Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance about how that is changing.

Hear the full interview in this episode of Molly and Kai's weekly podcast, Make Me Smart.