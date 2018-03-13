Meryl Streep and Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, arrive for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills, California. - VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Where were you when the economy collapsed? We're coming up on the 10-year anniversary of the fall of Bear Stearns, a time when Kai and Molly both happened to be hosting daily news shows. We'll take a listen back, and talk about what was or wasn't known at the time. Then we sit down with National Domestic Workers Alliance director Ai-jen Poo. She came into the Hollywood spotlight when she walked the Golden Globes red carpet with Meryl Streep, but Poo has spent years representing the people who work in homes, away from traditional HR and worker protections. Now she's focused on ensuring that #MeToo is working for everyone. Plus, Kai and Molly pick up conversation threads that you've written in to discuss.