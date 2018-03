Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/13/economy/how-new-tax-law-could-make-rental-housing-crunch-low-income-americans-worse/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The National Low Income Housing Coalition issued a report Tuesday that highlights a shortage of more than 7 million affordable and available rental homes for extremely low-income households. And the affordable housing crunch could get even worse soon. The reason? The new tax law.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.