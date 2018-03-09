Surrounded by steel and aluminum workers, President Donald Trump signs a proclamation on steel imports at the White House on March 8. - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Wages and tariffs and sanctions, oh my! Fortune Magazine’s Leigh Gallagher and MSNBC’s David Gura join us to talk about this week’s business and economic news. Despite concerns last month, wages are up and over 300,000 jobs were added to the economy in February, according to the jobs report released today. But with all the positive news, we discuss whether we should be concerned about the economy overheating. Then: tariff talk. This week, President Donald Trump signed two proclamations, adding tariffs on imported aluminum and steel. We look at the unintended consequences that could be headed our way.