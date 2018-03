Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/06/business/texas-could-take-big-hit-if-tariffs-introduced/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs on steel and aluminum would affect businesses in many part of the nation. Some states, though, would be affected more than others. A paper published today by the Tax Foundation criticizes the president’s plans and says thatTexas would be hit hardest if tariffs were imposed. How exactly?

