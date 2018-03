Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/02/economy/why-do-marketers-group-public-age-categories/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Pew Research Center has decided the term millennial is only going to apply to people who were born between 1981 and 1996 ... but who made Pew the decider? And what’s the economic value of a demographic label anyway?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.