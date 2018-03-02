President Trump participates in a meeting with leaders of the steel and aluminum industries at the White House on March 1. - Win McNamee/Getty Images

Is there an international trade war in our future? Tariffs and trade made headlines after President Trump’s announcement Thursday that the United States will impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. Alongside us to wrangle the week’s economic and business news is Politico’s Sudeep Reddy and the New York Times’ Ana Swanson. We discuss where the talk of tariffs came from, and later, we break down how tariffs could affect current trade deals the White House has been talking about, including the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Then, we talk about the possibility of retaliation from American allies and trading partners.