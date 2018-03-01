Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/01/economy/survey-finds-few-workers-notice-new-take-home-pay-boost-tax-cut/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The boost in take-home pay from the Republican-passed tax-cut bill is starting to show up in many workers’ paychecks. But how aware are taxpayers of the change? Many employers began reducing tax withholding in February. But a new survey from Bankrate.com finds that many workers haven’t noticed the change, which may lead them to spend the extra income unwittingly, rather than use it to pay down debt or save for a rainy day.

