Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/01/business/some-conservatives-dispute-between-nra-and-delta-isnt-about-guns-its-about-free/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Companies such as Dick's Sporting Goods and Delta Air Lines have joined the list of businesses taking a stand against gun violence — but it's Delta that's met with a tremendous amount of backlash after the airline announced it would no longer offer discounts to National Rifle Association members. Conservative politicians in Georgia, where the airline is headquartered, were outraged and have threatened to pull legislation that would offer tax exemptions on jet fuel.

While many conservative figures applauded the gesture for its symbolism, some believed that it was more like an economic reform. Erick Erickson, a host at WSB Radio in Atlanta and editor of theresurgent.com, was one such voice. For Erickson, it was less about gun rights and more about how much control the government had over the free market.

"I think conservatives, in particular, are going to have to say that it is unacceptable for the government to be picking winners and losers, as they did in the Obama administration," he said. "They should continue to do this during the Trump administration."

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.